Grumpy cat bitterly "feuds" with Golden Retriever puppy – but the dog remains adorably oblivious!
Emma Kelly recently confronted her cat Chester with a new roommate: a golden retriever puppy. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter feud – albeit one that the dog thinks is all in good fun!
One of the videos went viral there shortly before Christmas.
In the clip, the puppy seeks contact with Chester the cat again and again.
What he simply doesn't understand is that the cat wants him to go away.
In order to make this message clear to the dog, there are countless kitty boops.
Unfortunately, Chester doesn't really get through to the young pup.
Instead, the dog appears to think the cat's aggression is some kind of game – and it's one that he can't seem to get enough of!
Viral cat vs dog TikTok video gets hilarious followup
For days now, the owner of the little odd couple has been posting clips in which the bickering continues.
There is not a hint of improvement to be seen.
On the contrary, the golden retriever has now gotten the hang of the spicy cat's "love language."
Now and again, he has the advantage, holding the kitty in place enough to get a few bops in himself.
But Chester the cat now uses his teeth more often – and bites the poor well-meaning pup.
In the meantime, the house cat may not have much time left to bully the dog because he is getting bigger and stronger every day.
