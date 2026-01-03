Grumpy cat bitterly "feuds" with Golden Retriever puppy – but the dog remains adorably oblivious!

Emma Kelly recently confronted her cat Chester with a new roommate: a golden retriever puppy. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter feud – albeit one that the dog thinks is all in good fun!

The dog and cat have been "feuding" since they first met. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@itsjustemmak

One of the videos went viral there shortly before Christmas.

In the clip, the puppy seeks contact with Chester the cat again and again.

What he simply doesn't understand is that the cat wants him to go away.

In order to make this message clear to the dog, there are countless kitty boops.

Unfortunately, Chester doesn't really get through to the young pup.

Instead, the dog appears to think the cat's aggression is some kind of game – and it's one that he can't seem to get enough of!