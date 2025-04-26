Runaway wiener dog rescued after 529 days stranded on Australian island

Kangaroo Island, Australia - A runaway wiener dog named Valerie has been captured after a 529-day adventure, transfixing Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears, and penguins.

Valerie the wiener dog has been found and returned home after 529 days lost on an Australian island. © Screenshots/Instagram/kangala_rescue

The miniature dachshund had eluded searchers on Kangaroo Island since November 2023, only rarely appearing in fuzzy glimpses caught by night-time cameras that showed her pink collar.

"Valerie has been safely rescued and is alive and well," the wildlife group that spent months tracking the wily canine on the southern Australian island said late Friday.

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents," Kangala Wildlife Rescue posted on social media.

Valerie made her escape during a camping trip with her humans Georgia Gardner and Josh Fishlock, dashing out of a pen and into the bush.

Gardner and Fishlock gave up after days of searching on the island, which spans more than 1,700 square miles of farms, nature reserves, and craggy cliffs.

The missing mutt was not seen for more than a year, with many holding out little hope for her survival.

Then, video surveillance and locals began spotting her, and volunteers launched a patient hunt for the hound, which seemed to flee from people and cars.

"Valerie seems impossible to trap," wildlife rescuers posted on social media last month.

Investing more than 1,000 hours, volunteer searchers drove more than 3,100 miles and deployed cameras, traps, and lures.

Regular online updates gave hope they were gradually closing in.

Snatches of black-and-white video showed Valerie regularly visiting a trap site, set up with a dog crate, blankets, and toys – though the facilities also attracted possums.