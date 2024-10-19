Frog species' chirps resemble Star Trek sound effects – and now they've been named accordingly!

Madagascar - Researchers have discovered seven new species of frogs in Madagascar and say the high-pitched whistling calls they make are like sound effects from the TV show Star Trek.

Researchers have discovered seven new species of frogs in Madagascar and say the high-pitched whistling calls they make are like sound effects from the TV show Star Trek. © Mark D. Scherz

Most people would associate frogs with croaking, but the newly identified animals emit special bird-like whistling sounds in their communication with other Boophis species frogs.



These noises reminded the research team, led by Professor Miguel Vences of the Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany, of the sci-fi show where similar sound effects are used, and so the animals have been named after seven of the series' most iconic characters.

"That’s why we named the frogs after Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Burnham, and Pike – seven of the most iconic captains from the sci-fi series," Prof Vences said.

"Not only do these frogs sound like sound effects from Star Trek, but it seems also fitting that to find them, you often have to do quite a bit of trekking," said Assistant Professor Mark Scherz from the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagen, who was senior author on the study.

"A few species are found in places accessible to tourists, but to find several of these species, we had to undertake major expeditions to remote forest fragments and mountain peaks," he added. "There’s a real sense of scientific discovery and exploration here, which we think is in the spirit of Star Trek."

The calls of these frogs are known as advertisement calls – a type of self-promotion that might convey information about the male frog’s suitability as a mate to females, researchers say.