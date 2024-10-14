Panda-monium in DC! Two new giant panda bears leave China for the US capital

Beijing, China - Two giant pandas departed China for a zoo in the US capital of Washington DC on Monday, a Chinese conservation group said in a statement.

Two giant pandas departed China for a zoo in the US capital of Washington DC on Monday, a Chinese conservation group said in a statement (stock image.) © Unsplash/Sid Balachandran

Bao Li, a male panda, and female Qing Bao – both 3 years old – are currently headed to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington under a decade-long breeding and research agreement.



"China and the United States have made orderly arrangements... to ensure that the two giant pandas will arrive at the Washington National Zoo safely and smoothly," the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) said in a statement.

Only a few of the beloved black-and-white bears remain in the US after almost all were returned to China in recent years under pre-arranged contracts – including all three of the National Zoo's pandas last November.

The lack of immediate replacements was viewed by many as a symbol of the heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

China has been using so-called "panda diplomacy" since 1972, when the first animals were sent to Washington as a gift, following US President Richard Nixon's historic visit to the Communist nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting his counterpart Joe Biden at a summit in California last November that China could send new pandas as "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people."

In August, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new giant pandas, the first to be sent by China to the US in 21 years.

Anticipation for the pandas' arrival in Washington was high, with the National Zoo's website emblazoned with a banner that read: "The pandas are coming."