Biden approves massive defense funding package for Taiwan amid China tensions

Washington, DC - President Joe Biden on Sunday approved $567 million in defense funding for the Taiwanese military.

President Biden has approved more than half a billion in funding for Taiwan's defense. © Collage: AFP/Walid Berrazeg & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Per a statement issued by the White House, Biden gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense."

Specifically, the funds were directed towards improving "military education and training," and providing "assistance to Taiwan."

The announcement of massive new funding to Taiwan's military comes mere days after the Chinese military was put on high alert by the passage of a Japanese warship through the Taiwan Strait.

Taipei itself is currently also on edge after detecting "multiple waves" of Chinese weapons being fired over the weekend.

Beijing has long criticized the US for its supply and funding of the Taiwanese military, and even went as far as issuing sanctions against Washington earlier this year.

This morning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry decried the funding announcement and accused the US of "deliberate provocations on the one-China principle."

"This once again shows that the separatist moves for 'Taiwan independence' and connivance and support for such moves from US-led external forces are the biggest threat facing cross-Strait peace and stability," said spokesperson Lin Jian in his regular press conference.

"Let me be clear, 'Taiwan independence' separatism is a dead end and what the US has done to assist the 'Taiwan independence' attempt by arming Taiwan will only backfire," Lin said.