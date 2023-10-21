Apple scraps Jon Stewart talk show over China, AI clashes

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jon Stewart 's talk show on Apple TV+ has reportedly been canceled after just two seasons due to clashes between its host and the company over topics such as China and artificial intelligence.

Jon Stewart's talk show on Apple TV+ has reportedly been canceled after just two seasons due to clashes between Stewart over topics such as China and AI. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Stewart told staff that executives from Apple – which has vast commercial interests in China and AI – had expressed concern over proposed new content for The Problem with Jon Stewart, The New York Times said.



Apple did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Stewart became a household name as the host of Comedy Central's long-running The Daily Show before stepping down to pursue other interests in 2015.

Streaming platform Apple TV+ launched The Problem with Jon Stewart as a flagship current affairs show in 2021. The show takes a satirical look at a different topical issue each week.

Episodes in the most recent season included Globalization: Made In America and Searching for Allies.

Since Apple first established a presence in China in 1993, the tech giant has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics in the country.

Apple chief Tim Cook made a surprise visit to China this month, and he has previously spoken of his company's "symbiotic" relationship with the nation.