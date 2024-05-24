Filmmaker behind Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock, has died

New York, New York - Morgan Spurlock, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the hit 2004 documentary Super Size Me, has died aged 53 of complications from cancer, his family announced Friday.

Spurlock passed away in New York on Thursday "surrounded by family and friends," according to a statement released through his publicist.

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man," his brother Craig Spurlock was quoted as saying in the statement.

Super Size Me, which was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature, followed Spurlock as he subsisted on a diet of only McDonald's fast food for a month.

The witty, caustic movie helped spur a change of tack by fast-food corporations to include healthier options on their menus amid growing concern over rising obesity rates in the US. Through his production company, Warrior Poets, Spurlock produced and directed nearly 70 documentary films and television series.

But his legacy was tainted when he confessed to sexual misdeeds at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017. In an open letter, he admitted to verbally harassing a female assistant and paying her off. He also said he had been accused of rape in college, though there were no charges or investigations.

Spurlock, who said he had been sexually abused as a child and had a drinking problem, also confessed: "I have been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had." He said that with his confession, he hoped "to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we're at fault."

The post effectively ended his documentary career.