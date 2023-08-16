Angel Reese leaves fans in their feels with throwback TikToK
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Guiding her fans down memory lane, LSU basketball star Angel Reese reminded us that every athlete's story started with a beautiful and tiny beginning.
Although Angel Reese has the potential to compete at the professional level, her time playing college basketball is drawing to a close this upcoming season.
As she's preparing for her final year on the court for LSU, Angel posted a nostalgic TikTok and fans are in their feels.
The baller shared a snapshot from her childhood as a young basketball player, followed by a contrasting image of her on the court for the Tigers last season.
"Look how time flies - SENIOR SZNNN," Reese captioned the video.
Fans get emotional over Angel Reese's last LSU season
As the upcoming NCAA season approaches, Angel Reese fans can still look forward to watching their favorite LSU hooper for one more year.
However, the realization that this will be her final season with the Tigers is stirring up strong emotions.
"Senior ?? I thought this was your junior season," one fan asked.
"Noooo I thought you were a sophomore last year.." another added.
"I CANT GET ENOUGH," another fan wrote.
"ANGEL YUU WAS SO CUTEEEE," another fan said.
Angel Reese and her LSU basketball team will open the season against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10