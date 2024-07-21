Angel Reese makes history in stunning WNBA All-Star Game debut

Angel Reese gets in position against the USA Women's National Team during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reese on Saturday night became the first rookie to record a double-double in a WNBA All-Star Game after scoring 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The game took place at Phoenix's Footprint Center and featured a squad of WNBA players versus the team headed to represent the US at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Team WNBA triumphed 117-109 over Team USA in a highly anticipated matchup which saw Reese join forces with rival-turned-teammate Caitlin Clark for the first time.

Clark of the Indiana Fever set the All-Star Game record for most assists by a rookie at 10 – one of which went to Reese, to the delight of the cheering crowd.

Reese's stellar performance Saturday comes off an unforgettable first year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. She has set the record for most consecutive double-doubles this season.

"ALL-STAR BARBIEEEE," Reese posted on X to celebrate her latest achievement – a reference to the Bayou Barbie nickname of her Louisiana State University days.