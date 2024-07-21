Angel Reese makes history in stunning WNBA All-Star Game debut
Phoenix, Arizona - Basketball icon Angel Reese made history in her WNBA All-Star Game debut!
Reese on Saturday night became the first rookie to record a double-double in a WNBA All-Star Game after scoring 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The game took place at Phoenix's Footprint Center and featured a squad of WNBA players versus the team headed to represent the US at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Team WNBA triumphed 117-109 over Team USA in a highly anticipated matchup which saw Reese join forces with rival-turned-teammate Caitlin Clark for the first time.
Clark of the Indiana Fever set the All-Star Game record for most assists by a rookie at 10 – one of which went to Reese, to the delight of the cheering crowd.
Reese's stellar performance Saturday comes off an unforgettable first year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. She has set the record for most consecutive double-doubles this season.
"ALL-STAR BARBIEEEE," Reese posted on X to celebrate her latest achievement – a reference to the Bayou Barbie nickname of her Louisiana State University days.
WNBA's Arike Ogunbowale earns MVP title and sets scoring record
Reese and Clark weren't the only standout players in Phoenix.
The WNBA's Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings came away with the MVP award after scoring a record 34 points, three rebounds, and six assists.
Team USA also saw breathtaking action from New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who scored 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, who marked 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Team USA heads to London to take on Germany in an exhibition game Tuesday before traveling to France for the Olympics. The WNBA is due to resume on August 15, after the conclusion of the Paris Games.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect