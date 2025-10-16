Angel Reese makes history with dazzling Victoria's Secret runway debut
New York, New York - WNBA star Angel Reese traded her sneakers for stilettos on Wednesday night as she made her stunning debut at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The 23-year-old wowed the crowd in a romantic white lingerie set adorned with pink roses, complete with a matching garter and a fluffy pink shawl covered in blooms.
Her glowing makeup and silver heels tied the look together perfectly.
For her second ensemble, Angel embraced full bombshell energy, donning glittering silver-and-white wings, a bedazzled pink tee with daring cut-outs, and coordinating silver heels.
By walking the runway, she made history as the first professional athlete to take part in the iconic runway event.
Just a week before the show, she told People, "I'm ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!"
The LSU alum reflected on her full-circle moment, recalling how she attended last year's show as a fan.
"I literally could not stop smiling," she said. "I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it."
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP