Angel Reese shares photo with Caitlin Clark as rivals squash feud at WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix, Arizona - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark took a rare turn as teammates for the WNBA All-Star Game, trading in their rivalry for an Instagram-official friendship!

The rookies joined forces in Phoenix on Saturday as the WNBA All-Stars battled the US Olympic women's basketball team.

Reese and Clark both played key roles in securing the 117-109 win for the WNBA, and the two even linked up for a pass from Clark that the former LSU hooper effortlessly turned into a layup.

Reese took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few of her favorite photos from the game, which included one of herself giving Clark a low-five on the hardwood.

Fans were all for the show of support between the two, who have been repeatedly pitted against each other in media discourse around the WNBA.

Both athletes have spoken out against it, with the NCAA all-time leading scorer telling reporters, "I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you."

Reese has similarly dismissed the notion of any real bad blood between the pair as she shared her excitement to play with Clark during the All-Star Game.