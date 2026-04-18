Ariana Grande gives fans a peek at new album pitch to label executives: "Something that is full of life"
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is pulling back the curtain on her eighth studio album, and it sounds like fans won't have to fantasize about it any longer!
On Saturday, the pop star shared a 23-second black-and-white video of herself while in the studio.
In the clip, Ari has her headphones on and is surrounded by mixing boards while pitching AG8 to label executives.
She describes the project as "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold, hard, and challenging."
Her longtime producer Max Martin also seemingly appears in the clip, heard saying "I love" in response to something the Supernatural artist plays for the room.
The teaser lands with plenty of momentum behind it.
Ariana has been dropping deliberate breadcrumbs for weeks, including a cryptic hotline message on March 28 where she said, "We're counting down the 8s... Oops, I meant the days!" – a wink that fans decoded as a nod to the new record.
Visual motifs tied to the number eight have also appeared across merch drops, and studio updates timed to 8 AM PST.
While Ari previously told Variety that "nothing is coming before May," the steady stream of studio content suggests that timeline is accelerating – especially with her Eternal Sunshine Tour launching next month!
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & X/@popbase