Ariana Grande shares how late ex Mac Miller helped her "embrace" herself

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has shared another fond memory of the late Mac Miller while on The Hollywood Reporter's Chatter podcast.

Ariana Grande has shared the key role her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller (l.) played in her music career. © Collage: Dale Berman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / imageSPACE

The 33-year-old revealed how her ex helped her embrace her transition from a Nickelodeon star to a pop sensation when she released her first album, Yours Truly.

Ari explained during the live recording shared Tuesday that Mac "encouraged me to be myself" and helped her learn that "it was okay to kind of shed that character and embrace my brown hair and make R&B-influenced pop music and, do the brave thing."

The Positions singer – who's currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater – added, "I've never said that, but it was a great influence."

The artist born Malcolm McCormick passed away in 2018 at the age of 26 from an apparent overdose, which "devastated" Ariana at the time.

She revealed in December that Mac's guidance is what led her to feature him on her first lead single, The Way.