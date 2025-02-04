Ariana Grande makes rare comment on "amazing" boo Ethan Slater

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande appeared on the latest episode of Smartless and delivered a hilarious imitation while opening up about her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande (r.) dished on her "amazing" boyfriend, Ethan Slater, in a new interview! © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday's episode of Smartless, host Sean Hayes praised the 31-year-old's boyfriend Ethan, calling him a "good friend" of his.

"He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life," Sean said, per Us Weekly.

"He did Good Night, Oscar with me in Chicago," he continued. "And then he was on Wicked, and now you guys are dating, and I love that because you guys make a perfect couple."

Ari was clearly touched by the praise and responded, "Thank you. He's amazing, and he loves you."

The couple, who first met in 2022 but began dating quietly in 2023 following their respective divorces, have mostly kept their relationship out of the private eye.

However, Ethan recently made headlines with a subtle tribute to Ari after she received an Oscar nomination for Wicked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana dished on her upcoming role in the sequel Wicked: For Good, meteoric rise to fame, and ever-evolving creative pursuits.