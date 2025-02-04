Ariana Grande makes rare comment on "amazing" boo Ethan Slater
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande appeared on the latest episode of Smartless and delivered a hilarious imitation while opening up about her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
On Monday's episode of Smartless, host Sean Hayes praised the 31-year-old's boyfriend Ethan, calling him a "good friend" of his.
"He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life," Sean said, per Us Weekly.
"He did Good Night, Oscar with me in Chicago," he continued. "And then he was on Wicked, and now you guys are dating, and I love that because you guys make a perfect couple."
Ari was clearly touched by the praise and responded, "Thank you. He's amazing, and he loves you."
The couple, who first met in 2022 but began dating quietly in 2023 following their respective divorces, have mostly kept their relationship out of the private eye.
However, Ethan recently made headlines with a subtle tribute to Ari after she received an Oscar nomination for Wicked.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana dished on her upcoming role in the sequel Wicked: For Good, meteoric rise to fame, and ever-evolving creative pursuits.
Ariana Grande dishes on her daily routines
This naturally segued into a chat about her incredible talent for celebrity impressions, prompting the hosts to ask if she could showcase her Jennifer Coolidge – which she immediately obliged.
She even gave fans a glimpse of her free day routine!
The Thank U, Next singer admitted she loves to start her mornings early. Once she's up, she gets moving by pacing on the treadmill with her iPad, often texting her team, playing a virtual game, or sending voice notes filled with new ideas.
Afterward, she unwinds by spending time with friends, going to watch a movie, or indulging in her love for vegan cooking, using her favorite foods with ingredients like mushrooms, pesto, and sweet potatoes.
While her co-star Cynthia Erivo was spotted at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside Taylor Swift, Ariana was notably absent from the ceremony for the fifth year in a row despite scoring multiple nominations.
Cover photo: Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP