Ariana Grande to skip 2026 Actor Awards despite nomination – why?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande may be nominated at the 2026 Actors Awards, but she won't be hitting the red carpet!

Ariana Grande is reportedly planning to skip out on the 2026 Actor Awards, despite being nominated for her performance in Wicked: For Good. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

According to a new report from People, the 32-year-old will not be in attendance at the annual ceremony on Sunday night.

Per insiders, Ariana is skipping the Actor Awards to focus on rehearsals for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour, which begins in June.

The Positions singer earned another nomination this year for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role with her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

The musical sequel was surprisingly snubbed among the 2026 nods compared to last year's show, as Ariana's nomination was the only one Wicked: For Good has received.

Though Ariana had said amid her Wicked press run that she was ready to lean into the world of acting, she's still giving her music fans what they've been craving with her upcoming tour.

The Eternal Sunshine tour, in support of her seventh album of the same name, will run from June through September and make stops in the US, UK, and Canada.