Cynthia Erivo addresses rumors that she and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande are secret "lovers"
Los Angeles, California - Cynthia Erivo has set the record straight on the allegations that she and Ariana Grande had a "secret romance."
The Wicked co-stars have been changed for good, but they are strictly platonic friends, per the British star.
While speaking with Stylist Magazine, Cynthia addressed her bond with Ari – who's dating Ethan Slater – amid the scrutiny of their friendship.
"At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends, close, and not lovers," the 39-year-old Drift actor explained.
She noted that there was a "strange fascination" with her and the Alright hitmaker where people "thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers."
Cynthia continued, "And I think it's because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real."
Cynthia Erivo says people were "uncomfortable" seeing her friendship with Ariana Grande
The Stand Up singer, who's in a relationship with actor-producer Lena Waithe, was blamed for Ari's Oscar snub after Cynthia's "bizarre behavior" towards her bestie during their Wicked: For Good press run.
Yet the English star defended their friendship, saying, "We're not used to seeing it on camera in front of people. "
"A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren't taught that those relationships are good for us," Cynthia added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire