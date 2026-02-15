Cynthia Erivo addresses rumors that she and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande are secret "lovers"

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's friendship has defied gravity despite criticism from fans, and now the English star is defending their bond – for good!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cynthia Erivo has set the record straight on the allegations that she and Ariana Grande had a "secret romance."

Cynthia Erivo slammed the idea that she and Ariana Grande (c) are lovers.
Cynthia Erivo slammed the idea that she and Ariana Grande (c) are lovers.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Wicked co-stars have been changed for good, but they are strictly platonic friends, per the British star.

While speaking with Stylist Magazine, Cynthia addressed her bond with Ari – who's dating Ethan Slater – amid the scrutiny of their friendship.

"At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends, close, and not lovers," the 39-year-old Drift actor explained.

Taylor Swift announces Opalite house remix – and it's all thanks to Travis Kelce!
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift announces Opalite house remix – and it's all thanks to Travis Kelce!

She noted that there was a "strange fascination" with her and the Alright hitmaker where people "thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers."

Cynthia continued, "And I think it's because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real."

Cynthia Erivo says people were "uncomfortable" seeing her friendship with Ariana Grande

The Stand Up singer, who's in a relationship with actor-producer Lena Waithe, was blamed for Ari's Oscar snub after Cynthia's "bizarre behavior" towards her bestie during their Wicked: For Good press run.

Yet the English star defended their friendship, saying, "We're not used to seeing it on camera in front of people. "

"A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren't taught that those relationships are good for us," Cynthia added.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

More on Ariana Grande: