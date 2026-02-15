Cynthia Erivo addresses rumors that she and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande are secret "lovers"

Los Angeles, California - Cynthia Erivo has set the record straight on the allegations that she and Ariana Grande had a "secret romance."

Cynthia Erivo slammed the idea that she and Ariana Grande (c) are lovers. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Wicked co-stars have been changed for good, but they are strictly platonic friends, per the British star.

While speaking with Stylist Magazine, Cynthia addressed her bond with Ari – who's dating Ethan Slater – amid the scrutiny of their friendship.

"At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends, close, and not lovers," the 39-year-old Drift actor explained.

She noted that there was a "strange fascination" with her and the Alright hitmaker where people "thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers."

Cynthia continued, "And I think it's because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real."