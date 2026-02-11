Ariana Grande reveals hilarious vision for her biopic – mice with subtitles!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande got candid about a potential biopic in a new interview, and her vision is far from what fans might expect – think tiny rodents and subtitles!

Ariana Grande joked that her dream biopic would feature mice with subtitles reenacting her life! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Dreamstime

On Monday, Ariana was asked by Backstage what she envisions for a film about her life, and the 32-year-old pop star didn't hold back with her cheeky response.

"A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time," she said, joking that the film should be titled Scrap This and Don't Watch It, making it clear she's not exactly thrilled about the idea in general.

"I would like that, actually," she added.

"It would be a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life with little, tiny subtitles at the bottom," the Wicked star explained, saying that's the only version of it she would be interested in.

She also answered some other quick questions during the interview, including one where she was asked to define her career in just one word: "Spontaneous or curious," Ariana responded.