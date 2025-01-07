Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on husband Jeff Baena's death: "Unimaginable tragedy"
Los Angeles, California - Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on the tragic death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.
The Parks and Recreation star (40) shared her first statement on Monday, calling Baena's death an "unimaginable tragedy."
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support," Plaza said, along with the Baena and Stern family, per Variety.
"Please respect our privacy during this time."
Baena, an acclaimed director and screenwriter, died by suicide at the age of 47 on Friday.
He and Plaza had been in a relationship since 2011 and tied the knot on their tenth anniversary in 2021.
Agatha All Along actor collaborated with her husband in a number of professional projects, including the 2014 film Life After Beth.
Plaza had been slated to present at Sunday's 2025 Golden Globes but pulled out in the wake of the tragedy.
The Brutalist filmmaker Brady Corbet honored Baena during the ceremony in his acceptance speech for Best Director – Motion Picture, telling the crowd, "Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP