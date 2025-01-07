Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on husband Jeff Baena's death: "Unimaginable tragedy"

Los Angeles, California - Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on the tragic death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.

Aubrey Plaza broke her silence on the tragic death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, in a statement released Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Parks and Recreation star (40) shared her first statement on Monday, calling Baena's death an "unimaginable tragedy."

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support," Plaza said, along with the Baena and Stern family, per Variety.

"Please respect our privacy during this time."

Baena, an acclaimed director and screenwriter, died by suicide at the age of 47 on Friday.

He and Plaza had been in a relationship since 2011 and tied the knot on their tenth anniversary in 2021.

Agatha All Along actor collaborated with her husband in a number of professional projects, including the 2014 film Life After Beth.

Plaza had been slated to present at Sunday's 2025 Golden Globes but pulled out in the wake of the tragedy.