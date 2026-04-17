Christina Applegate hospitalized amid ongoing health troubles

Los Angeles, California - Christina Applegate was reportedly admitted to a Los Angeles hospital over the past week amid an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Actor Christina Applegate (54), who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been hospitalized Los Angeles for unknown reasons. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Per TMZ, the 54-year-old Hollywood star was hospitalized in late March.

While Applegate has been candid about her health struggles in the past, it's unclear what caused the latest incident.

A representative refused to confirm or deny the news, telling TMZ: "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

The actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and she opened up about her battle in her memoir You With the Sad Eyes, published last month.

"The disease eats away at all the things we take for granted," she wrote of a condition that makes her more susceptible to infection and has led to multiple hospitalizations.