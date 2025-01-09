All the times Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn as biopic rumors swirl!

Los Angeles, California - It's fair to say that Ariana Grande and the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn share a striking resemblance, height notwithstanding. But is she using fashion to campaign for a role in a rumored biopic ?

Fans and journalists – everyone from Vogue to Vulture – have gone so far as to believe that Ari's "new look" for the Wicked movie press tour may have ulterior motives.

She was asked whether she would ever play the icon in a movie two separate times on the red carpet for the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.

The singer first explained to ET that her style inspiration has recently been centered around '50s Hollywood glam, admitting, "I love the '50s, '60s glamour, that's just kind of my favorite – Marilyn, Audrey, it's just my favorite."

After all, her Wicked character Glinda has a noticeably more '50s aesthetic compared to the rest of Oz and their steampunk Victorian fashions.

Ariana coyly danced around whether she would ever consider doing a biopic of the Oscar winner, saying, "That would have to be done so well and so perfectly," but noting that comparisons to Audrey were "very kind."

When asked again after an Audrey biopic by another reporter, she appeared laughingly frazzled: "Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane!"

Perhaps the lady doth protest too much? Don't forget, Ari hasn't been shy in the past about publicly campaigning for a coveted movie role, previously admitting to "stalking" Wicked movie producer Marc Platt for about a decade.

Every boat neck, white glove, and extreme flare tea-length dress just makes the similarities to the Roman Holiday star all the more uncanny. From her love of the black-and-white filter to her Audrey-inspired hair-styling cues (hey there, side-swept baby bangs), it's pretty clear to see what's going on here.

Heck, Ari's Golden Globes dress was a 1966 vault piece from Hubert de Givenchy, a designer synonymous with the My Fair Lady star!

Are we reading too into this, or is Ariana manifesting up a new role? Decide for yourself with the following evidence.