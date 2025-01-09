All the times Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn as biopic rumors swirl!
Los Angeles, California - It's fair to say that Ariana Grande and the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn share a striking resemblance, height notwithstanding. But is she using fashion to campaign for a role in a rumored biopic?
Fans and journalists – everyone from Vogue to Vulture – have gone so far as to believe that Ari's "new look" for the Wicked movie press tour may have ulterior motives.
She was asked whether she would ever play the icon in a movie two separate times on the red carpet for the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.
The singer first explained to ET that her style inspiration has recently been centered around '50s Hollywood glam, admitting, "I love the '50s, '60s glamour, that's just kind of my favorite – Marilyn, Audrey, it's just my favorite."
After all, her Wicked character Glinda has a noticeably more '50s aesthetic compared to the rest of Oz and their steampunk Victorian fashions.
Ariana coyly danced around whether she would ever consider doing a biopic of the Oscar winner, saying, "That would have to be done so well and so perfectly," but noting that comparisons to Audrey were "very kind."
When asked again after an Audrey biopic by another reporter, she appeared laughingly frazzled: "Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane!"
Perhaps the lady doth protest too much? Don't forget, Ari hasn't been shy in the past about publicly campaigning for a coveted movie role, previously admitting to "stalking" Wicked movie producer Marc Platt for about a decade.
Every boat neck, white glove, and extreme flare tea-length dress just makes the similarities to the Roman Holiday star all the more uncanny. From her love of the black-and-white filter to her Audrey-inspired hair-styling cues (hey there, side-swept baby bangs), it's pretty clear to see what's going on here.
Heck, Ari's Golden Globes dress was a 1966 vault piece from Hubert de Givenchy, a designer synonymous with the My Fair Lady star!
Are we reading too into this, or is Ariana manifesting up a new role? Decide for yourself with the following evidence.
War and Peace and My Fair Lady gown inspo
Let's start with the dress that got this public conversation started!
Ari's recent regency-inspired frock from the Golden Globes has drawn heavy comparisons to Audrey Hepburn's glittering empire-waist ball gowns for her roles in War and Peace (1956) and My Fair Lady (1964.)
Note the Wicked star's repeated choice of gloves in this and other looks, a similarly perennial fashion favorite of Audrey in her career-making roles.
How many times does this have to happen before the word "coincidence" can exit the chat? Read on and find out!
Ariana leaves no crumbs in Breakfast at Tiffany's looks
In July, Ariana and Swarovski announced that the pop princess would be an official brand ambassador.
She was featured in the company's chic 2024 holiday campaign, which clearly took a distinct design cue from the Audrey Hepburn film Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Her outfit styling for the advertisement collabs is extremely Holly Golightly-coded: black sunglasses, long black gloves, oversized earrings, slicked-back hair, and all of that Swarovski diamond-looking drip.
The wild '60s dinner party vibes – conversation pit included – also aid in the comparison.
Shaping up like Sabrina
Audrey Hepburn's first collaboration with Givenchy was in 1953 when they worked together for her Oscar-winning turn in Sabrina.
Her uniquely shaped gown – a long fitted sheath in the center with a peplum-esque back and side bustle – became the film's most well-remembered look.
Several different outfits from Ariana have seemingly referenced this dress, although with tweaked and exaggerated proportions for the bustles to modernize things some.
Interestingly, one such gown even takes its white floral lace fabric from the Givenchy dress that Audrey wore the night she picked up her Best Actress award in '54.
Coincidence? Not when it comes to a pop music girlie obsessed with Easter Eggs!
When in Paris: Funny Face dress dupes
Some high-fashion touches from Funny Face that Ari has seemingly drawn inspiration from include the use of fashion capes, structured fits, even more gloves, a pink-heavy wardrobe (although this can be excused by Glinda's penchant for the shade), and extremely flared dresses.
One outfit in particular has gained icon status of its own – the drop waist fit-and-flare wedding dress that Audrey dons in a significant scene between her own character and that of Fred Astaire.
In Ariana's own wedding pictures with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, her veil also clearly harkened back to the Funny Face look.
Now fast forward to the Wicked press tour, and the we can't be friends singer has worn two pale pink (almost white) homages to Audrey's tea-length Funny Face wedding gown.
One of these occasions was the Paris Olympics. And what city was Funny Face set in? Why, Paris, of course!
Bow down
Speaking of that pink drop waist gown Ariana wore to the Paris Olympics...
Well, let's just say that the rest of the pink bowed dress isn't exactly a unique take either.
White pinafore dress – oh come on, now!
This one is just so on the nose.
Need we say more?
Honorable mention: Ondine
Audrey Hepburn is most known for her prim and proper Givenchy dresses, not tattered fishnet mesh and leaves.
Even so, her Tony-winning role as a cursed water nymph in the Broadway play Ondine appears suspiciously close to Ariana's 2024 Met Gala performance 'fit.
It's true that these two ensembles aren't exact matches, but they're still close enough to call for pause!
It's clear to see that both actors have a similar bone structure, are talented dancers – and the eternal sunshine singer definitely has that manic pixie ingenue vibe going on. Do you think Ariana Grande would make a good Audrey Hepburn?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande, Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection, & IMAGO / Everett Collection