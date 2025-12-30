Beyoncé joins exclusive Forbes club after money-spinning year!

New York, New York - Beyoncé is officially a billionaire – at least according to Forbes magazine, who declared her only the fifth musician to achieve the milestone.

Beyoncé became only the fifth musician to be declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine estimates. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 44-year-old entertainer joins a select club that includes her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna, according to the publication, known for its rankings of the world's richest people.

Beyoncé reached the landmark after several very lucrative years.

In 2023, her Renaissance World Tour grossed nearly $600 million.

She then reinvented herself in 2024 with the Grammy-winning country album Cowboy Carter before staging the world's highest-grossing tour of 2025.

Combining these earnings with income from her music catalog and other deals, Forbes estimated that Beyoncé brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third highest-paid musician in the world.

The outlet did not provide a more specific estimate of the former Destiny's Child member's net worth, who founded Parkwood Entertainment to manage her career and productions.