Beyoncé and Jay-z pull up to F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas in rare outing

Pop out and show 'em! Beyoncé and Jay-Z were on the run at the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, where they hit the track with Lewis Hamilton.

By Elyse Johnson

Las Vegas, Nevada - Beyoncé and Jay-Z's rare pop-up at the Formula One Grand Prix was one secret Las Vegas couldn't keep!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (l.) owned the racetrack at the annual F1 Grand Prix event in Las Vegas.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z (l.) owned the racetrack at the annual F1 Grand Prix event in Las Vegas.  © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The power couple made a joint appearance at the annual racing event, where they each took turns hitting the track with driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Grammy-winning singer sported a form-fitting Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with red-and-black designs all throughout.

She added red gloves, black boots, and dark shades, while her hair was styled in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z rocked an all-black look that included a turtleneck under a black jacket and matching shades.

Bey shared a glimpse of her moment on the track via Instagram, with a brief clip showing the Cowboy Carter artist getting into the race car.

That evening, Beyoncé changed into a cherry red Ferrari-branded leather bodysuit, which she paired with a dramatic coat, a black Ferrari hat, red pumps, and a checkered flag.

Online sleuths are theorizing that the Countdown hitmaker's appearance is a possible nod to her untitled Act III album, as the next project in her Renaissance trilogy is rumored to be a rock album!

