Beyoncé's record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour makes country music history!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has wrapped up her illustrious Cowboy Carter tour by smashing country music records!

Beyoncé made history with her ground-breaking Cowboy Carter tour. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

According to Billboard, the Texas Hold 'Em artist has made history with her Cowboy Carter tour, as it is now the highest-grossing country tour in history.

Beyoncé grossed over $400 million in ticket sales, with 1.6 million tickets purchased for the 32 concerts she performed in nine major cities.

Her ground-breaking run featured surprise appearances from Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, and even Bey's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

More stops amid the tour included Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Houston – plus two shows in London and Paris.

Beyoncé's country project earned her three Grammy Awards – including Album of the Year, for which she had been nominated four times before but had never won.