Beyoncé's record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour makes country music history!

You can't break her soul! Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter run has ended, with the singer shattering the record for the highest-grossing country tour in history.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has wrapped up her illustrious Cowboy Carter tour by smashing country music records!

According to Billboard, the Texas Hold 'Em artist has made history with her Cowboy Carter tour, as it is now the highest-grossing country tour in history.

Beyoncé grossed over $400 million in ticket sales, with 1.6 million tickets purchased for the 32 concerts she performed in nine major cities.

Her ground-breaking run featured surprise appearances from Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, and even Bey's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

More stops amid the tour included Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Houston – plus two shows in London and Paris.

Beyoncé's country project earned her three Grammy Awards – including Album of the Year, for which she had been nominated four times before but had never won.

The Cowboy Carter tour also had plenty of viral moments – including Bey's red convertible getting stuck midair and a thief stealing drives containing unreleased music and concert plans!

