Beyoncé teases Act III genre with spicy Valentine's Day drop
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing with her Valentine's Day drop that seemingly alludes to her Act III album!
On Saturday, the Grammy-winning superstar released the Beymine Valentine's collection via her official site, which featured an array of sexy items for the love-themed holiday.
Some of the items were nods to her past hit singles, including: a "Naughty Girl" rhinestone set, "Renaissance" satin robe, and a "Freakum'" bundle.
But what really hyped up the Beyhive was the interesting description under the "Bodyguard" choker that read, "A little Rock 'n Roll with a whole lotta sexy."
"The bodyguard choker is a stylish accessory made of faux leather featuring the lady Bey charm and adjustable buckle fastener for a personalized fit," it continued.
Fans have since theorized on X that this possibly confirms that Bey's Act III album will be a rock project!
It's been rumored that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker will conclude her Renaissance trilogy with a rock 'n roll project after conquering country and disco. Bey hasn't revealed when Act III will drop – but the anticipation continues to build!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé