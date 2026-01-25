Beyoncé teases Act III genre with spicy Valentine's Day drop

A little rock 'n roll? Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that her Act III album will be a rock project with her new Valentine's Day collection!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing with her Valentine's Day drop that seemingly alludes to her Act III album!

Beyoncé may have confirmed the genre for her anticipated Act III album with her new Beymine Valentine's Day drop.
On Saturday, the Grammy-winning superstar released the Beymine Valentine's collection via her official site, which featured an array of sexy items for the love-themed holiday.

Some of the items were nods to her past hit singles, including: a "Naughty Girl" rhinestone set, "Renaissance" satin robe, and a "Freakum'" bundle.

But what really hyped up the Beyhive was the interesting description under the "Bodyguard" choker that read, "A little Rock 'n Roll with a whole lotta sexy."

"The bodyguard choker is a stylish accessory made of faux leather featuring the lady Bey charm and adjustable buckle fastener for a personalized fit," it continued.

Fans have since theorized on X that this possibly confirms that Bey's Act III album will be a rock project!

It's been rumored that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker will conclude her Renaissance trilogy with a rock 'n roll project after conquering country and disco. Bey hasn't revealed when Act III will drop – but the anticipation continues to build!

