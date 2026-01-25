Beyoncé teases Act III genre with spicy Valentine's Day drop

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing with her Valentine's Day drop that seemingly alludes to her Act III album !

Beyoncé may have confirmed the genre for her anticipated Act III album with her new Beymine Valentine's Day drop. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning superstar released the Beymine Valentine's collection via her official site, which featured an array of sexy items for the love-themed holiday.

Some of the items were nods to her past hit singles, including: a "Naughty Girl" rhinestone set, "Renaissance" satin robe, and a "Freakum'" bundle.

But what really hyped up the Beyhive was the interesting description under the "Bodyguard" choker that read, "A little Rock 'n Roll with a whole lotta sexy."

"The bodyguard choker is a stylish accessory made of faux leather featuring the lady Bey charm and adjustable buckle fastener for a personalized fit," it continued.

Fans have since theorized on X that this possibly confirms that Bey's Act III album will be a rock project!