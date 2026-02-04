Bill Gates' ex-wife says he "needs to answer to" damning Epstein files allegations
Seattle, Washington - Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has opened up about new allegations brought against the billionaire regarding his past ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, Melinda sat down for an interview on the Wild Card podcast, during which she described her reaction to the news as "unbelievable sadness," saying her ex and others listed in the files should face some kind of accountability.
"Whatever questions remain there ... for those people, and for even my ex-husband, they need to answer to those things, not me," Melinda said. "And I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there."
Melinda divorced Bill in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, citing his associations with Epstein as one of many reasons for her leaving.
She went on to suggest the US is going through "a reckoning as a society."
"No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him. No girl," she continued.
"It's beyond heartbreaking," she added. "I remember being those ages those girls were. I remember my daughters being those ages."
The new damning allegations against Bill Gates
Melinda's comments come after President Donald Trump's administration released a trove of Epstein files that mentioned a number of wealthy figures, including Gates, Elon Musk, and Trump himself.
In a series of emails from 2013 that he appeared to have written to himself, Epstein detailed his relationship with Gates, claiming he severed ties with Bill after he got "caught up in a severe [marital] dispute between Melinda and Bill."
In one email, Epstein detailed how he was once Bill's "right hand" and was "wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal."
He went on to claim some of those requests included "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilictating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderal."
In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Bill Gates called the allegations "absolutely absurd and completely false."
"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," the statement added.
California Congressman Ro Khanna, who has been leading an effort to force the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, recently praised Melinda for showing "compassion and courage in calling for her ex-husband to answer for what happened on Epstein island."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREA PATTARO & SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP