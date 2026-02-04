Bill Gates' ex-wife says he "needs to answer to" damning Epstein files allegations

Seattle, Washington - Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates , has opened up about new allegations brought against the billionaire regarding his past ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, the ex-wife of Bill Gates opened up about allegations he is facing following the release of files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: ANDREA PATTARO & SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP

On Tuesday, Melinda sat down for an interview on the Wild Card podcast, during which she described her reaction to the news as "unbelievable sadness," saying her ex and others listed in the files should face some kind of accountability.

"Whatever questions remain there ... for those people, and for even my ex-husband, they need to answer to those things, not me," Melinda said. "And I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there."

Melinda divorced Bill in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, citing his associations with Epstein as one of many reasons for her leaving.

She went on to suggest the US is going through "a reckoning as a society."

"No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him. No girl," she continued.

"It's beyond heartbreaking," she added. "I remember being those ages those girls were. I remember my daughters being those ages."