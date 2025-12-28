Brigitte Bardot, France's controversial screen siren, has died

Paris, France - French film sensation Brigitte Bardot , a symbol of sexual liberation in the 1950s and 1960s who reinvented herself as an animal rights defender and embraced far-right views, died on Sunday aged 91, her foundation said.

French film sensation Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91. © Eric Feferberg / AFP

She died in her Saint-Tropez home, La Madrague, on the French Riviera.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actor and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

The cause of death was not given. But Bardot was briefly hospitalized in October for what her office called a "minor" procedure. Bardot, at the time, had lambasted "idiot" internet users for speculation that she had died.

Tributes were immediately paid to the star, who was known as "BB" in her home country, with President Emmanuel Macron calling her a "legend" of the 20th century.

Born on September 28, 1934, in Paris, Bardot was raised in a well-off, traditional Catholic household. Married four times, she had one child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.

Bardot became a global star after appearing in "And God created Woman" in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting in 1973.

She turned her back on celebrity to look after abandoned animals, saying she was "sick of being beautiful every day".