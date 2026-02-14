Megan Thee Stallion dishes on finding love with Klay Thompson: "I'm comfy babe!"
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion recently reflected on her "Lover Girl" era with Klay Thompson!
The Houston hottie admitted to People that she "didn't even know" that she would be dating the Dallas Mavericks player.
"Well, I don't never want to tell anybody to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one," Megan explained.
She continued, "And I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to."
The Savage rapper, who split from Pardison Fontaine in 2023, hard-launched her romance with Klay last summer on Instagram.
Megan said that love found her when she started focusing on "being in a better mind space" and "doing a lot of work to heal."
She continued, saying, "I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself, maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."
The Mamushi rapper noted that dating Klay has made her "overly comfortable," as she added with a giggle, "I'm comfy, babe!"
And it's all thanks to her man, her man, her man.
