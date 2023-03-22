Cameron Diaz reportedly calls it quits with acting – again!

Los Angeles, California - Charlie's Angels star Cameron Diaz has reportedly bid adieu to acting once again after an alleged incident on the set of her comeback movie .

Cameron Diaz may be saying farewell to acting for real after some drama went down on the set of her comeback film, Back in Action! © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans were overjoyed when the 50-year-old star confirmed her "unretirement" from acting in 2022 after years away from the screen.

Now, reports are swirling that Diaz may be done with acting for good following some drama on the set of her upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action.

According to The Sun, an employee was fired from the movie after trying to steal $40,000 from Diaz's costar, Jamie Foxx.

"It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal," an insider explained regarding the alleged scam against the R&B crooner.

Another report from the Daily Mail claimed that at least four people have fired from the set of the film and Foxx had a huge "meltdown" over the situation.

"There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all. He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff, as if that would magically improve the situation."

The source also noted that the Shrek alum "hates" drama and confrontation, but the long working hours have also affected her time away from her daughter Raddix.