Cardi B apologizes for ruining fan's hair in water incident at Houston gig

Houston, Texas - Cardi B issued an apology for throwing water into the audience while on stage for a show in House and accidentally ruining a fan's hair!

Cardi B apologizes for ruining a fan's hair in Houston: "Sorry friend." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/labellepatrice & Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

After Cardi B's sold-out concert in Houston on Wednesday last week, a fan took to Instagram to share a wet mishap.

Instagram user labellepatrice's video from The Little Miss Drama concert shows the Up rapper pouring water on herself before tossing the bottle into the crowd and dousing the fan, who had bows in her hair.

The woman looks utterly shocked, but calls the hairdo damage "accidental" and the interaction "worth it" in the video captions.

The viral post soon caught Cardi's attention, and she slipped into the concertgoers' comments with a special message!

"Sorry friend …I'm mad at myself cause wat [sic] happen if you was going to the club after and I just f ur sh up," she wrote.