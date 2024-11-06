Cardi B sounds off on Donald Trump winning presidential race: "I hate yall bad"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B ripped Donald Trump and his supporters after he won the 2024 election !

Cardi B (pictured) went off during election night on Instagram Live after Donald Trump won the race. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker stood by Vice President Kamala Harris during her emotional reaction to the election on Instagram Live.

When a follower asked Cardi to be present at Trump's inauguration, she viciously clapped back, "I swear to god I'm gonna f*ck you up, get away from me."

She continued, "I'm sick of you! Burn you’re f**king hats motherf*cker. I'm really sad. I swear to god I’m really sad."

The Grammy-winning rapper endorsed Harris at her Wisconsin rally, though her speech was criticized due to a teleprompter issue.