Cardi B sounds off on Donald Trump winning presidential race: "I hate yall bad"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B ripped Donald Trump and his supporters after he won the 2024 election!
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker stood by Vice President Kamala Harris during her emotional reaction to the election on Instagram Live.
When a follower asked Cardi to be present at Trump's inauguration, she viciously clapped back, "I swear to god I'm gonna f*ck you up, get away from me."
She continued, "I'm sick of you! Burn you’re f**king hats motherf*cker. I'm really sad. I swear to god I’m really sad."
The Grammy-winning rapper endorsed Harris at her Wisconsin rally, though her speech was criticized due to a teleprompter issue.
Cardi B voices continued support for Kamala Harris despite Trump victory
"No matter what, I know that she's probably emotional right now. I know there's probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she’s not listening to this, but she will eventually see it," the rapper said.
"I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of color are proud of her," she continued.
Cardi ended her election night posting spree by dropping another snap of herself in disbelief and captioned the post, "I hate y'all bad."
