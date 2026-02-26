Cardi B almost "walked off" SNL set in fiery incident – here's why!

New York, New York - Cardi B apparently almost walked out of her recent Saturday Night Live appearance – and the reason why is shocking!

Cardi B allegedly almost walked off the SNL set during the rehearsals for her January appearance after overhearing a planned joke. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The WAP hitmaker's appearance on SNL's January 31 episode almost didn't happen because she "flipped out" after overhearing a planned Nicki Minaj joke, TMZ reports.

The comedy-sketch series was reportedly going to shade the Anaconda rapper and her affiliation with Donald Trump during the Weekend Update segment.



But when Cardi caught wind of the diss, insiders claim that she threatened to leave, threw her phone at a monitor, and punched a producer's screen repeatedly in a back room.

The joke was allegedly written out of the script, and the Grammy-winner went on to star alongside host Alexander Skarsgard as the night's musical guest.

Cardi's supposed reaction is surprising, considering she's been engaged in a nasty feud with Nicki that started after their 2018 brawl at New York Fashion Week.