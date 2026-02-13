Cardi B fires back at Trump's DHS: "Why y'all don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?"

New York, New York - Cardi B didn't mince words after President Donald Trump's administration took a jab at the rapper over her public criticism of ICE.

Cardi B (r.) doubled down on her criticism of the Trump administration in a viral new post. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cardi made her disapproval of the administration's violent immigration raids as she kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour on Wednesday.

"B***h, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they a***s," she said.

The viral comments caught the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, which responded with a dig at the 33-year-old on X.

"As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the department's account said in a reply to a TMZ story about Cardi's remarks.

The Grammy winner quickly fired back on Thursday, writing in a reply, "If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?"

Cardi's comment refers to the files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the Department of Justice has slowly been releasing to the public after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The files have heightened scrutiny of Trump, as the president, who was friends with Epstein for more than a decade, was named in the documents tens of thousands of times.