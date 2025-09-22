Kylie Jenner brings back Barbiecore as she flaunts figure in new snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went wild in a new Instagram post, touting her "princess" status and bringing back bubblegum Barbiecore in a skin-tight look.

Kylie Jenner showed off her famous curves in a new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old showed off her famous curves in a revealing, hot-pink set consisting of an ultra-tight skirt and bikini top.

In the five photos and short video shared with her more than 400 million followers, Kylie skillfully showed off her body, gazing at the camera and simply writing in the caption, "a princess."

The post was extremely well-received by her fans, with the post collecting more than two million likes in a single day.

Kylie was showered with compliments under the post – from fans and fellow A-listers alike!

Her good friend Hailey Bieber wrote, "yeah!!! Exactly!" along with a heart-eye emoji, while singer Charli XCX commented, "EXCUSE ME."

One celeb notably missing from the comment section was Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, but that isn't too surprising given the pair's largely private nature.