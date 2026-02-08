Is Cardi B feuding with her fellow New England Patriots WAGs?

Boston, Massachusetts - Cardi B may be the most high-profile New England Patriots WAG amid her romance with Stefon Diggs, but the other ladies reportedly aren't happy with her!

Cardi B's "diva-like" behavior is allegedly causing some tension with her fellow Patriots WAGs. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The Sun, the rapper's "diva-like" behavior is said to be causing a rift between her and the rest of the players' significant others.

Sources alleged that Cardi "is a lot to deal with" and that she can be "cold" to her fellow WAGs.

"The Patriots are not a franchise that likes flashy behavior," an insider explained.

"She's always looking to be the center of attention, has no filter and no limits, and acts like she can do whatever she wants – and the same goes for her entourage."

The tipster further claimed that "most" of the athletes' families don't even speak to her, adding, "It has started to feel like a 'Patriots featuring Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' show, which is extremely annoying."

The New York native has become an outspoken supporter of New England since sparking up a romance with the team's veteran wide receiver last year.

And her "flashy" style isn't going anywhere as Stefon prepares to play in Super Bowl LX on Sunday!