Cardi B brings the drama with big Offset confessions on new album

New York, New York - Cardi B has made her long-awaited return with her sophomore album Am I The Drama? – and the record certainly lived up its name!

Cardi B (r.) brought plenty of drama on her sophomore album Am I The Drama? – including a few bombshell confessions about her split from Offset. © Collage: JC Olivera & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old rapper dropped Am I The Drama? on Friday, and it's earned swift praise from fans and critics alike.

But as its title suggests, Cardi didn't mince words in her lyrics, bringing plenty of drama as she seemingly reflected on her messy split from fellow musician Offset.

In one of the most direct digs from the song Magnet, Cardi raps, "got my baby daddy actin' like my baby mama."

The Bodak Yellow artist got more vulnerable on the stripped-down track Man Of Your Word, where she reflects on the end of her relationship with her "twin."

"Should've fell back from you, instead, I gave you a son," she sings. "I don't regret it, it's a blessin', just know I learned my lesson."

Despite alluding to his infidelity, Cardi affirms that she still wishes the best for her ex: "I really hope you find love, I hope you find a good spirit / I hope she satisfy your needs and everything that I didn't."

The telling lyrics come after the Grammy winner shared a similar sentiment in a new interview, where she said she has no "hate in my heart" when it comes to Offset.