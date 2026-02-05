Cardi B goes all out with lavish $1.2 million Super Bowl celebration for Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B isn't sparing any expense for Stefon Diggs' first time at the Super Bowl !

Cardi B's reportedly has lavish plans for her man Stefon Diggs (l.) at this year's Super Bowl! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old rapper is making money moves for the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks' showdown on Sunday, per The Sun.

An insider spilled that Cardi plans to drop $1.2 million and has invited 100 friends and family from both sides to celebrate.

Reportedly, 40 of those guests will be accommodated in a rented, private suite that costs $125,000, while an additional $8,000 has been spent on food and drinks.

The source said that the Pick It Up hitmaker is "incredibly excited and fully locked in," adding, "This isn't just about attending the game, it's about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love."

Cardi has been in her "WAG" era throughout the wide receiver's successful season with her wild viral videos and attendance at the AFC Championship Game.