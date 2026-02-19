Cardi B praises Kehlani and Tyla after guest appearances at the Little Miss Drama Tour
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B gave Kehlani and Tyla their flowers after the singers joined her onstage during her Little Miss Drama tour!
The Drip hitmaker brought out Kehlani and Tyla as surprise guests during her sold-out LA show at the Kia Forum.
Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to first praise the 30-year-old R&B star, who performed their collaborative track, Safe, as a "beautiful soul" and "talented artist," per People.
"Your reaction to my show meant the world to me. I can't thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support," she wrote.
The Outside hitmaker gushed over the Chanel chart-topper in a second post, "Tyla babyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage, thank you so much for bringing it to mine.
She added, "Soo pretty and so talented… you deserve all the Chanel and more."
Cardi B's viral Little Miss Drama run continues
Additionally, rappers GloRilla and Blueface have also joined Cardi on stage amid her first headlining arena tour.
The Grammy-winning artist has been giving quite the show since kicking off her Little Miss Drama run, which is also set to stop in Atlanta and New York City.
A few viral moments from Cardi's tour include dissing ICE, hilariously falling off a chair, and seemingly confirming her rumored split from Stefon Diggs!
