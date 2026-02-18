Cardi B says she's getting rid of her BBL after Little Miss Drama tour: "I'm taking this a** out!"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B 's got a booty so big that she's decided to part with it after her Little Miss Drama tour !

Cardi B revealed that she plans on getting rid of her Brazilian Butt Lift after the conclusion of the Little Miss Drama tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The 33-year-old rapper has made another wild admission at her first headlining arena run.

While backstage at the twice sold-out Kia Forum, singer Kehlani was filmed by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show commenting that Cardi's bottom was "the most a**" she's ever seen.

The Pretty & Petty rapper replied, "After this tour, I'm taking some out."

She continued, "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a** out!"

Cardi confessed in 2021 that she got a Brazilian Butt Lift – aka a BBL – which made her feel "super confident."

Yet in 2024, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she got "some more butt injections removed."

Cardi has been bringing all the drama on her tour which has gone viral since her opening show.