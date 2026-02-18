Cardi B says she's getting rid of her BBL after Little Miss Drama tour: "I'm taking this a** out!"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's got a booty so big that she's decided to part with it after her Little Miss Drama tour!
The 33-year-old rapper has made another wild admission at her first headlining arena run.
While backstage at the twice sold-out Kia Forum, singer Kehlani was filmed by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show commenting that Cardi's bottom was "the most a**" she's ever seen.
The Pretty & Petty rapper replied, "After this tour, I'm taking some out."
She continued, "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a** out!"
Cardi confessed in 2021 that she got a Brazilian Butt Lift – aka a BBL – which made her feel "super confident."
Yet in 2024, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she got "some more butt injections removed."
Cardi has been bringing all the drama on her tour which has gone viral since her opening show.
In addition to dissing ICE and fellow rapper BIA, Cardi has also seemingly confirmed that she and baby daddy Stefon Diggs are on the outs!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib