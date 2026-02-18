Cardi B says she's getting rid of her BBL after Little Miss Drama tour: "I'm taking this a** out!"

Cardi B has been twerking and flaunting her big booty since the start of her Little Miss Drama tour, yet the rapper says that she's getting rid of her BBL soon.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's got a booty so big that she's decided to part with it after her Little Miss Drama tour!

Cardi B revealed that she plans on getting rid of her Brazilian Butt Lift after the conclusion of the Little Miss Drama tour.
Cardi B revealed that she plans on getting rid of her Brazilian Butt Lift after the conclusion of the Little Miss Drama tour.  © Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

The 33-year-old rapper has made another wild admission at her first headlining arena run.

While backstage at the twice sold-out Kia Forum, singer Kehlani was filmed by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show commenting that Cardi's bottom was "the most a**" she's ever seen.

The Pretty & Petty rapper replied, "After this tour, I'm taking some out."

Britney Spears' music catalog sale is about "correcting history," says insider
Britney Spears Britney Spears' music catalog sale is about "correcting history," says insider

She continued, "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this a** out!"

Cardi confessed in 2021 that she got a Brazilian Butt Lift – aka a BBL – which made her feel "super confident."

Yet in 2024, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she got "some more butt injections removed."

Cardi has been bringing all the drama on her tour which has gone viral since her opening show.

In addition to dissing ICE and fellow rapper BIA, Cardi has also seemingly confirmed that she and baby daddy Stefon Diggs are on the outs!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

More on Cardi B: