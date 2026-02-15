Britney Spears' music catalog sale is about "correcting history," says insider

Los Angeles, California - It's her prerogative! Insiders dish on Britney Spears ' latest money move and setting things right for the singer!

According to Page Six, the Toxic hitmaker's reported $200 million music catalog sale is about "correcting history" – and those closest to her are striving to "honor her legacy."

Britney reportedly signed a deal with Primary Wave publishing house back in December where she sold ownership of her catalog of hits, including Womanizer, Gimme More, and ...Baby One More Time.

A friend told the outlet, "This is Britney f****ing Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does."

"It's not about the drama, and it's time for the world to treat her with some f****ing respect," they added.

As for why The Woman in Me author chose to sell now, the friend doubled down: "It is about honoring her legacy."