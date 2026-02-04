Chappell Roan puts bizarre spin on "naked" dress trend at 2026 Grammys

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan continued her trend of head-turning fashion with what might be her boldest look yet at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The 27-year-old returned to music's biggest night on Sunday in a custom Mugler gown.

The sheer number took the "naked" dress trend to new heights, with Chappell ditching a matching cape to reveal that the gown was being held up by nipple rings.

However, it seems Chappell didn't quite pull a Bianca Censori – instead, her breasts appeared to be covered by pasties.

The look also revealed several intricate inkings splayed over her back and chest, but according to Marie Claire, the tattoos were temporary and created in partnership with MAC Cosmetics.

"We started with this very archival, full, bare moment," makeup artist Andrew Dahling explained.

"Once the tattoos came into play, everything became very medieval, but in a real way. It's still fantasy and something otherworldly, but grounded."

In true Chappell style, the NSFW number was just one of several looks she rocked over the course of the night.