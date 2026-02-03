Chappell Roan defends her controversial Grammys look: "So awesome and weird"

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has no regrets about her NSFW look for the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet!

Chappell Roan may have caused a Femininomenon with her barely-there Grammys look, but the singer admits she didn't think the outfit was "that outrageous."

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to recap her time at music's biggest night, where she presented the award for Best New Artist.

The slideshow featured a behind-the-scenes peek at her custom Mugler moment that consisted of a sheer, burgundy dress held up by nipple rings.

While the barely-there look sparked some dramatic reactions online, Chappell insisted that she didn't find it to be all that "outrageous" herself.

"Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look's actually so awesome and weird," she wrote. "I recommend just exercising your free will it's really fun and silly."

The singer went on to thank the Grammys and those who voted for her, as she was up for both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single The Subway.

The awards went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther and Lola Young's Messy, respectively.