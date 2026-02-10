Chappell Roan kicks talent agency to the curb after Epstein files revelations about CEO

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan announced on Monday that she had left her talent agency after its CEO was named in files related to infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Chappell Roan dropped her talent agency due to the appearance of its CEO, Casey Wasserman, in the Epstein files. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chappell had been represented by Wasserman, an agency that boasts a number of high-profile clients, including Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt, and is led by Casey Wasserman, who is also the chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The executive is now under fire after the Justice Department's latest Epstein files release revealed a series of flirty emails he shared with Ghislaine Maxwell, the sex offender's main accomplice.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Chappell said that "no artist, agent, or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

"I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to stand by," she added.

The Grammy winner noted that "artists deserve representation that aligns with their values" and the decision "reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

Wasserman in a statement last month apologized for his communications with Maxwell, which he insisted "took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light."