Chappell Roan sets strict rules for paparazzi after viral incidents

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Chappell Roan has set some boundaries with the paparazzi after calling out disrespectful photographers at past events.

Chappell Roan's team warned the pop star would "leave" if she was yelled at by the paparazzi on the red carpet. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old singer attended the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend, where she introduced inductee Cyndi Lauper.

As Page Six reported, shortly before Roan's arrival on the red carpet, a member of her staff gave the paparazzi clear instructions.

"OK, Chappell's coming. No one will yell at her, or she will leave," the woman said.

"Everyone, be quiet, be nice, be smiling."

Despite it being somewhat unconventional in the celebrity sphere, everyone complied with Chappell's request.

The paparazzi even took a friendly tone with her afterwards, with one politely asking her to spin around, to which she obliged.

Chappell's new rules come after she fired back at a photographer who told her to "shut the f**k up" while on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs.



"Don't. Not me, b***h!" she clapped back.

Last October, the Pink Pony Club artist even called out a paparazzi for being "so disrespectful" to her at a Grammys party when she encountered him at another red carpet event.