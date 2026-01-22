Is Chappell Roan coming to Fortnite? Fans think the clues are already in-game!
Los Angeles, California - Fortnite players are buzzing with speculation after discovering a mysterious room on the current map that appears to reference pop star Chappell Roan.
Is Chappell x Fortnite happening soon?
In Battle Boulevard, fans noticed a building filled with pink, performance-inspired details that they believe are far from coincidental.
Outside the room, players can spot a stage-style balcony featuring a pink microphone with disco star decor and a matching pink drum set, hinting at a possible Fortnite Festival collaboration.
Inside, the clues continue with a medieval-style wooden bed, a small blue plush toy, and two knights in shining armor – a detail many fans connect to Chappell's armor-inspired look at the 2024 MTV VMAs.
Pink vines, flowers, and glowing heart lights line the walls, while the room's pink-and-purple color palette mirrors the singer's bold aesthetic.
The biggest giveaway may be a pink pony sidekick wearing a cowboy hat, widely seen as a nod to her hit song Pink Pony Club.
Epic Games has not confirmed a collaboration, but fans are convinced Chappell could be headed to Fortnite soon – especially since her song HOT TO GO! is already in the game.
What do you think?
Cover photo: Collage: Photo by FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos