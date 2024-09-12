Talor Swift gives stirring speech at record-breaking MTV VMAs as 2024's breakout stars shine!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift on Wednesday repeated her call for fans to register to vote in the 2024 presidential election as she accepted MTV's top Video Music Award.
The star won the Video of the Year for Fortnight, which also featured Post Malone, and thanked her loyal Swifties for bestowing her with the fan-chosen award, which she took home for the third straight year.
"To the fans, I'm always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is," Swift, who directed the video, said onstage.
"If you are over 18 please register to vote for something else that is very important," she added, on a night that brought her seven awards, taking her total to a record-breaking 30.
The 34-year-old's call follows her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the minutes after the previous evening's presidential debate between the Democratic vice president and Republican Donald Trump.
She wore Dior, with a yellow plaid bustier top and open skirt, complete with caged leather gloves and velvet hot pants.
The Reputation-coded outfit was yet another clue for the Swifties that her re-recording of that album was on its way.
Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter enjoy big night
Also among the night's big winners was Chappell Roan, the Midwest Princess whose career has skyrocketed in recent months.
Wearing a full suit of armor, she took the stage with a fiery crossbow to channel Joan of Arc in her performance of Good Luck, Babe! set in front of a flaming castle.
She dedicated her Best New Artist trophy to "queer and trans people who feel hot, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate."
"And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you," the Missouri native continued. "I understand you, because I'm one of you, and don't ever let anyone tell you that you can't be exactly who you want to be."
Sabrina Carpenter also had a big night, arriving in archival Bob Mackie, the same shimmering push-up strapless gown that Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars. She dropped from the ceiling on a swing to perform songs including "Espresso" to wide applause. Carpenter later won the prize for Song of the Year for her caffeinated bop.
Megan Thee Stallion hosted, at one point even recreating Britney Spears's iconic 2001 set when she performed with a live python. Her snake was real too – but she didn't have the same stamina as Brit.
"Come get this snake – I don't know this snake, this snake don't know me," she shrieked as a handler took the reptile from her arms.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS