Talor Swift gives stirring speech at record-breaking MTV VMAs as 2024's breakout stars shine!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift on Wednesday repeated her call for fans to register to vote in the 2024 presidential election as she accepted MTV's top Video Music Award.

Taylor Swift become the most decorated artist in MTV Video Music Awards history, with a total of 30 awards. © REUTERS

The star won the Video of the Year for Fortnight, which also featured Post Malone, and thanked her loyal Swifties for bestowing her with the fan-chosen award, which she took home for the third straight year.



"To the fans, I'm always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is," Swift, who directed the video, said onstage.

"If you are over 18 please register to vote for something else that is very important," she added, on a night that brought her seven awards, taking her total to a record-breaking 30.

The 34-year-old's call follows her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the minutes after the previous evening's presidential debate between the Democratic vice president and Republican Donald Trump.

She wore Dior, with a yellow plaid bustier top and open skirt, complete with caged leather gloves and velvet hot pants.

The Reputation-coded outfit was yet another clue for the Swifties that her re-recording of that album was on its way.