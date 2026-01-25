Charli xcx says her "volatile" side inspired The Moment mockumentary

Los Angeles, California - Always a brat! Charli xcx shared how she related to her character in her new movie , The Moment.

Charli xcx admitted her "brattish" ways helped inspired her while playing a fictionalized version of herself in The Moment. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Charli showed the Sundance Film Festival crowd how art imitates life as she played a fictionalized version of herself in the mockumentary.

"I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from," the 365 singer said, per People.

She continued, "I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that."

The A24 film, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is inspired by Charli's international Brat tour and features Kylie Jenner in her acting debut.

The British singer reportedly hailed the reality star as "phenomenal" and a "really great actress."

Regarding the fictional Charli's "spiral moments," the Boys artist admitted, "I have been there. I think I am, as an artist, quite a volatile person."