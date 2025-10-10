Kylie Jenner nabs starring role in Charli XCX's new A24 movie

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is set to make her movie debut in a new project from singer Charli XCX.

Kylie Jenner (l.) has joined the star-studded ensemble who will round out Charli XCX's new A24 film, The Moment. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Bertrand GUAY / AFP

On Thursday, Charli revealed that the 28-year-old reality star is among the cast members of her new A24 film, The Moment.

Other buzzy names featured in the flick – which is "based on an original idea" from the 33-year-old pop star – include Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, and Alexander Skarsgard among the supporting cast.

According to Deadline, The Moment focuses on a "rising pop star" – presumably played by Charli – who is preparing to kick off her first-ever arena tour. It's set to debut sometime next year.

This marks a major career milestone for Kylie, who has previously only acted in a voice role for a Trolls TV special.

She's certainly no stranger to the screen, though, as the beauty mogul has been starring on reality TV since she was just 10 years old, thanks to her famous family.

And she isn't the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to branch out into acting, as her older sister Kim Kardashian has been expanded her resumé with roles in American Horror Story and All's Fair.