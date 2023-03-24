Chrishell Stause turns up the heat on gloomy LA day and hints at Selling Sunset's return

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause combatted a gloomy weather day in LA the way one should: with a mini Instagram photo dump that came with a season six teaser.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hinted at an update about the show's upcoming season in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

When you've got a stellar shoe collection and an adorable doggo, a closet makes the perfect place for an IG-inspired photoshoot.

That's what Chrishell seemed to figure, anyway, as the actor and reality TV star posted some snaps from what appears to be a closet with her adorable Yorkie taking center stage in the first pic of the series.

The carousel post itself is captioned, "Gloomy LA days. Ready for some sunshine now!," and shows Chrishell looking quite dressed up for a gloomy day at home, as the star is seen with a full face of makeup, subtly layered necklaces, and quite the show-stopping dress.

It's clear Chrishell was feeling herself and for good reason, as the Selling Sunset star seems to be radiating with joy.

Others took notice and sounded off with an endless flow of compliments in the comments section. Her musician boo of one year G Flip wrote, "hey sexy," while her Selling Sunset costar Heather Rae El Moussa simply said, "beauty."

One fan of Selling Sunset took the photo dump as an opportunity to badger the 41-year-old about the show's sixth season: "WHEN DOES THE NEW SEASON COME," the IG user commented, to which Chrishell replied, "announcement soon!"