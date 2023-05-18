Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause dishes on top secret Vegas wedding

Las Vegas, Nevada - Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset is opening up about her and musician G Flip's secret nuptials in Vegas ahead of the season six premiere.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (l.) opened up about she and G Flip's secret Las Vegas wedding in a new interview. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Roughly one week after Chrishell slyly dropped a knowledge bomb about a possible secret wedding, the Selling Sunset star has confirmed the rumors are, in fact, true.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chrishell opened up about her private Las Vegas nuptials, which she first teased in an Instagram montage celebrating the release of G Flip's new song dedicated to the actor-turned-realtor, Be Your Man.

Speaking of the pair's wedding, Chrishell said, "It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it."

Though Chrishell wouldn't say when the couple tied the knot, she did say it happened "a little bit ago," while adding she and G Flip are "still keeping some things [private]."

According to the 41-year-old, her wedding day was "the best day of all time," and "very untraditional [sic]."

Speaking about why she and G chose to keep their wedding bliss secret for some time, the Selling Sunset star revealed, "I just feel like, some of those things you don't want to hear people's opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing."

Then, Chrishell opted to spill a little Selling Sunset season six tea, and it's piping hot!