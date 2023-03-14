Chrishell Stause calls for mass therapy after filming Selling Sunset's sixth season

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recently admitted that the entire cast may need therapy after filming the show's sixth season.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause (l) said the whole cast needs therapy after filming the show's sixth season. © Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

Chrishell didn't hold back from spilling the Selling Sunset tea while attending Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars Party alongside her musician boo G Flip.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura, the actor and reality TV star admitted, "We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now. We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon," adding that after filming, "We all need therapy."

If Chrishell's words indicate anything, it's that the forthcoming season of Netflix's popular reality TV show is bound to be the wildest one yet.

While not much, if anything, has been revealed about Selling Sunset's forthcoming season, fans and foes of the show do know that the woman viewers love to hate and hate to love, AKA the incomparable Christine Quinn, will not be involved.

Christine and Chrishell went head-to-head countless times during the realtor-turned-model's time on the show. However, Christine has defended her portrayal on the show by reminding everyone that it is in fact, a reality TV show. Translation: not everything you see is real, including her "mean girl" edits.